CLARION - Clarion County commissioners signed an agreement Tuesday designed to erase a stigma.

The Behavioral Research Institute's "Stand Together" program is a "peer driven, anti-stigma campaign that will be piloted by the Clarion Area School District," said Dan Gruber, the deputy director of the county's mental health department.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Community News

Tri-county area adds 63 cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 63 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as two additional virus-related deaths from Clarion County.

Community News

OC to stay remote when school resumes

  • From staff reports

Oil City School District will continue with a fully remote learning model for the week of Jan. 4 when school resumes, Superintendant Lynda Weller informed families via a messemger call and social media.

Community News

Clarion County Deeds

  • From staff reports

The following deeds have been filed at the Clarion County Courthouse. Sale prices are listed except in the case of nominal amounts such as $1.

+2
Venango exceeds 2,000 cases
Community News

Venango exceeds 2,000 cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced Venango County's additional cases of COVID-19 reported Monday have pushed the county's total cases above 2,000, and that the tri-county area reported 117 new cases.

About People
Community News

About People

  • From staff reports

PROMOTION - Oil City resident Ashlee Goodman, who is the newest addition to Raymond James Financial Services, has successfully completed her Series 7, 66 and insurance exams and will be moved into the role of financial adviser. Goodman earned a bachelor of science degree in accounting from t…

Community News

Franklin revises garbage pickup

  • From staff reports

Because of the upcoming holidays, Franklin garbage pickup that would be scheduled Friday, Dec 25, will be delayed one day, and pickup that would be scheduled Friday, Jan. 1, also will be delayed one day.

+2
Tri-county adds 79 virus cases
Community News

Tri-county adds 79 virus cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced 79 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, and Venango and Clarion counties each reported one new virus-related death.

COLUMN: Child proclaims the story of a wonder for the ages
Community News

COLUMN: Child proclaims the story of a wonder for the ages

  • By KAREN PARSH

The children had arrived by the dozens for our annual Sunday school Christmas party. Santa was on his way with a bag stuffed full of goodies. Trouble was, Santa was late - very late. And the children, giddy with excitement and an overdose of cookies, were struggling with patience.

Community News

Christmas Eve services

  • From staff reports

Several churches in the region have plans to hold special services to mark the Christmas holiday. Here is a listing:

+2
Tri-county reports 70 new cases
Community News

Tri-county reports 70 new cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 70 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area and Venango County reported one new virus-related death.

Community News

CCED touts 2020 accomplishments

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - Despite a year dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Clarion County Economic Development Corporation says it has had some success.

Community News

Clarion County Deeds

  • From staff reports

The following deeds have been filed at the Clarion County Courthouse. Sale prices are listed except in the case of nominal amounts such as $1.

Community News

Tri-county area adds 83 cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 83 new cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area, and Venango and Clarion counties each reported two new virus-related deaths.