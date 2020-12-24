Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Rain, heavy at times early. High 47F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.