Clarion County taking steps to protect old, vital records

Clarion County commissioner Wayne Brosius looks through an old commissioners record book at the county's administration center. Plans call for all the county's old records to eventually be collected in one area at the former Sorce warehouse in Shippenville. (By Randy Bartley)
MARKS MILESTONE - Ellen Stover of Oil City, manager and physical therapist at NovaCare Rehabilitation in Seneca, has marked the 30th anniversary of her 1991 graduation from Slippery Rock University. She was part of the university's first graduating class in its physical therapy program. Stov…
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 13,338 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Thursday, including 11,291 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,148 tests were positive for the virus. As of Friday, the hospital no COVID-19 in-patients.
NEW DOCTOR - Dr. Kelly Seibert will join the staff at Wagner Family Eyecare in Seneca. She will replace Dr. Stephen Reinsel in June, when he and his wife will move to Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Seibert is a native of Utica. She is a 2014 graduate of the Indiana University School of Optometry …