The labor shortage has had an impact on Clarion County townships, and a resolution was adopted at Thursday’s annual Clarion County Association of Township Officials convention that could help remedy the situation.
The resolution, submitted by Piney Township, would waive commercial drivers license requirements to operate vehicles owned by the township in townships with a population of less than 1,000 people.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Venango County saw a rise in its average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period, while the remainder of most of the region reported declines.
Valley Grove School District has announced that all students in the school district can now receive free breakfasts and lunches during this school year through the Community Eligibility Provision program.
Two recreational enhancement projects in Clarion County will receive a combined total of more than $265,000 in state grant funding that will be used to upgrade a park in Clarion and take steps to create a new park in Foxburg.
DIRECTS LAUNCH — Local filmmaker Matt Croyle was the photography and video director for the social media launch of the George A. Romero Foundation’s new mascot, Garchy. The foundation is dedicated to the work and legacy of Romero, pioneer of the horror film genre. “As a creative consultant f…
Access to more books to read has been made possible with the dedication on Monday of a new Little Free Library on the UPMC Northwest campus, along the walking trail and just outside the hospital’s main entrance.
The combined Mu Xi chapter of the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing will honor the nursing contributions of local fallen heroes at a memorial service Wednesday in Rhoades Hall at PennWest/Clarion’s Venango Campus in Oil City.