CLARION — Clarion County vets met, reminisced and ate Saturday at the annual Clarion County veterans picnic at Clarion County Park.

“This picnic is a way for us to express our gratitude to Clarion County veterans,” said Rodney Sherman, the Director of Veterans Relations for Clarion County. “This is my first rodeo and we have 229 vets and guests registered.”

RANDY BARTLEY, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald

