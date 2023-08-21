Clarion County veterans Affairs Director Rodney Sherman, right, greets Dean Lewis, a 95 year-old veteran of World War II, at the Clarion County Veteran’s picnic, Saturday. Lewis enlisted in the Navy on March 9, 1945 at the age of 17. He was serving on the cruiser U.S.S. Macon in August 1945 when they were alerted that Japan had surrendered. “We turned the ship around and went back to Portsmouth,” he said.
Two northern Clarion County men served in Korea about a decade a part. Morris Strickenberger, left, of the Tionesta area served in Korea for a year in the early 1960s. Korean War vet Donald McCauley, 90, of Fryburg served there in the 1950s.
Iraq War veteran Lindsey Anderson of Parker brought her family to the veteran’s picnic Saturday. With her are her daughter, Ruby, 17, and her 10 month-old son, Teddy. A student at PennWest-Clarion, she is working on her second master’s degree. Not only is she a vet, but her husband also served in the Army. Ruby plans to join the Air Force. Teddy is undecided about which branch of the service he will join.
Clarion County veterans Affairs Director Rodney Sherman, right, greets Dean Lewis, a 95 year-old veteran of World War II, at the Clarion County Veteran’s picnic, Saturday. Lewis enlisted in the Navy on March 9, 1945 at the age of 17. He was serving on the cruiser U.S.S. Macon in August 1945 when they were alerted that Japan had surrendered. “We turned the ship around and went back to Portsmouth,” he said.
Two northern Clarion County men served in Korea about a decade a part. Morris Strickenberger, left, of the Tionesta area served in Korea for a year in the early 1960s. Korean War vet Donald McCauley, 90, of Fryburg served there in the 1950s.
Iraq War veteran Lindsey Anderson of Parker brought her family to the veteran’s picnic Saturday. With her are her daughter, Ruby, 17, and her 10 month-old son, Teddy. A student at PennWest-Clarion, she is working on her second master’s degree. Not only is she a vet, but her husband also served in the Army. Ruby plans to join the Air Force. Teddy is undecided about which branch of the service he will join.
CLARION — Clarion County vets met, reminisced and ate Saturday at the annual Clarion County veterans picnic at Clarion County Park.
“This picnic is a way for us to express our gratitude to Clarion County veterans,” said Rodney Sherman, the Director of Veterans Relations for Clarion County. “This is my first rodeo and we have 229 vets and guests registered.”
A solemn note was sounded on Saturday during Franklin’s Rock In River Fest as competitors, tournament officials and spectators remembered and honored longtime competitor Aaron “The Kracken” McKracken, who passed away in December.
The 57th Tionesta Indiana Festival concluded Sunday with a community church service, the AmVets pancake breakfast, the Neil Snerringer memorial car and motorcycle cruise-in and a volleyball tournament.
The Jefferson County History Center and North Fork Chapter 29 of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology will hold their annual antique firearms and Indian artifact show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.