Clarion County commissioner Wayne Brosius said Friday the county is listening to the state Supreme Court as far as what to do with the counting of certain ballots during election day on Tuesday.
Earlier this week, the state Supreme Court ordered that any general election ballots that are mailed in undated or incorrectly dated envelopes must be set aside and not counted by county election boards.
HARRISBURG — Acting Pennsylvania fire commissioner Charles McGarvey is highlighting the importance of fresh batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors in conjunction with this weekend’s “fall back” time change.
WINS EMMY — John D. Rockovich, a 2008 Oil City High School graduate, won an Emmy award for his work as a video editor for Thorne Media on the short film, “Breakthrough,” under the category Health/Environment/Science – Short Form Content (Single Report). He was accompanied by his wife, Kayla,…
HARRISBURG — The tri-county area’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate in September decreased a month after the area experienced a rise in unemployment, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.
CLARION — Josh Shapiro, the Democratic nominee for governor in next week’s election, and Austin Davis, the Democratic lieutenant governor nominee, were greeted by about 100 supporters Tuesday when they stopped at the Mechanistic Brewery in Clarion.
The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub captured three awards, including a Platinum Award, from MarCom Awards, an international competition that recognizes quality work from marketing and communications professionals.