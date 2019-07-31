Clarion dancer does well in national event

Abbey Barron, a student at Dancer's Studio of Clarion, placed in the top 10 for the Dance Masters of America Teen Miss Dance of America title.
The competition was held recently in Atlanta.
A panel of five judges scored the contestants. The competition included scores from their solo performance, an interview with the judges, and scores from five audition classes - ballet, tap, jazz, modern, and acro.
At the end of the competition, the top 10 finalists, including Barron, received recognition.
Barron was representing Dance Master's of Pennsylvania, Chapter 10. She was crowned the 2019 Teen Miss Dance of Pennsylvania in November.
She is the daughter of Jeff and Jennifer Barron and has been dancing at Dancer's Studio since she was 3. She will be a sophomore this year at North Clarion High School.