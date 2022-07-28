The staff from Valley Advantages in New Bethlehem was monkeying around Wednesday at the Clarion County Fair. King Kong (Ryan Carlson of New Bethlehem) was threatening Belle (Kendal Shaffer) as Spiderman (Ryan Salizonni) came to her rescue. The crew dressed for the Disability Awareness Day at the fair.
Taking their goats for a walk were (from left) Kaylee Boozer, 11, and Dilly, Kynlee Boozer, 8, with Doogey, Hadlee Rearick, 11, Jasmine Joiner, 15, with grand champion Nanko, and Rylynn Keihl. The girls are members of the Country Kidz 4-H Club. They are all from the New Bethlehem area.
Clarion Federal Credit Union has announced it is modernizing and changing its name to Top Tier Federal Credit Union, as it continues to grow and expand into 13 counties across northwestern Pennsylvania.
LIMESTONE — About 50 Volkswagens were on the move Saturday in Clarion County, as the seventh annual “Dubs on the Move” VW Cruise started at Piney Meadows Campground and wound its way through Cook Forest before ending in Summerville, where it joined “Barrage Fest 3” music festival.