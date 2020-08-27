Clarion Forest VNA Hospice seeks volunteers

CLARION - The Clarion Forest VNA Hospice Program is looking for volunteers to be part of an integrated health care team to ensure quality of life for people with life-limiting illnesses.
Volunteers provide companionship to hospice patients, support to family members and caregivers, assist with basic household tasks, sew Memory Bears for patients' families, provide clerical support in the hospice office, make phone calls to patients and their families, and assist with hospice community events and bereavement programs.