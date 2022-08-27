Clarion-Forest VNA plans grief recovery group

The Clarion Forest Visiting Nurses Association hospice program will offer a grief recovery group for adults beginning Sept. 22 and running through the holidays.

The group will meet every other Thursday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the conference room at the office at 271 Perkins Road, Clarion.

Better breathing clinic set

UPMC Northwest is sponsoring a better breathing clinic for those who often have trouble breathing or who have chronic lung conditions such as emphysema, chronic bronchitis and non-reversible asthma.

Trade groups, lawmakers celebrate Petroleum Day

In conjunction with Saturday’s observance of National Petroleum Day, state trade groups and several lawmakers were at Drake Well Museum in Titusville on Thursday to celebrate the pivotal role Pennsylvania has played in the modern oil and gas industry since Edwin Drake struck oil in 1859.

Briggs will coordinate safety at Grove

Valley Grove School Board members approved naming Superintendent Kevin Briggs the district’s school safety and security coordinator during the panel’s meeting Monday.

Tri-county gas prices continue to decline

PITTSBURGH — Although tri-county area gas prices this week are above the western Pennsylvania average of $4.25, all three counties continue to to be on par with the nation in weekly drops, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Seneca tribe returns to Tionesta

TIONESTA — The Allegany River Dancers from the Seneca tribe in Salamanca, New York, returned to the Tionesta Indian Festival on Saturday night to an overflow crowd.