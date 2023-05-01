The Clarion Conservation District partnered with local organizations and businesses to hold Clarion Green Fest Saturday at the Clarion County Park.

The event included many hands-on activities for all ages including T-shirt tie dying, watershed education activities, and more.

Randy Bartley, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at 814-226-7000 or at randybartley.thederrick@gmail.com

