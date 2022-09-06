Clarion High School Class of 1960
The Clarion High School Class of 1960 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. today at Eat ‘n Park in Clarion.
Sept. 6, 2000
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Nancy Shaffer of Seneca. The article was submitted by her daughter, Debbie Snyder.)
The Oil City Fire Department is accepting donations for its annual Coats for Kids drive.
Clarion state police said they are searching for 15-year-old Melea Janis, who went missing from her Madison Township home at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
CLARION — The Clarion County Jail is reporting an August spike in COVID-19 cases.
For more than 75 years, Fertigs has held its Old Home Day celebration during which the community gathers to observe Labor Day. This year, there was an additional reason to celebrate, as the Community Center’s new pavilion was just completed on Sunday and in time for Labor Day.
James and Barbara Fiscus of Clarion celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary on Monday.
Sept. 5, 2000
PennDOT will close its driver license and photo centers today through Monday in observance of Labor Day.
Here are the winning numbers drawn Friday in the Pennsylvania lottery:
Saturday, Sept. 3
Three area students have completed requirements for graduation from Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Academy of Culinary Arts, including a four-month paid externship:
A workshop on the area’s trails, parks and waterways will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Venango County Conservation District building at 4871 U.S. 322 in Franklin.
Seneca Rocks Audubon will host a program featuring international research for the conservation of evening grosbeaks at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Clarion Free Library’s lower-level conference room.
Katherine “Kat” Farnham, an award-winning singer, songwriter and pianist and a graduate of Clarion Area High School, is returning to Foxburg for a concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Lincoln Hall, hosted by Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the entire region, with the exception of Crawford County, reported increases in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period. It follows a week in which much of the region reported decreases.
Clarion TOPS
R. David and Ann Farley of New Bethlehem celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Monday.
Maloy Shrout, of Oil City, won first place, and Brandi Beggs, of Seneca, won second place in the newspaper’s Happiness Happens photography contest. Their photos were selected from 163 submissions. Shrout received a $50 gas card and Beggs received a $25 gas card. To view all the photos entere…
The City of Franklin Fire Department has been notified by the Department of Homeland Security that the department has received a $40,952.38 federal grant as part of the Assistance to Firefighters Grant program from the federal Emergency Management Agency.
Six 2022 high school graduates from Venango County were awarded $500 scholarships from the faith-based Together We Can coalition for essays they wrote.
The newspaper will soon publish its annual collection of reader-submitted recipes in our Creative Cookbook, and we want to know what’s cooking at your house.
Clarion County Community Bank at the Rimersburg, New Bethlehem, and Clarion branches will host three Community Days in September.
The Shine a Light on Suicide night kayak event will return to Two Mile Run County Park for the fifth year on Saturday.
The Friends of the Franklin Public Library will host its annual Quiltathon fundraising event from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.
The Tri-City Bridge Club is offering a program to teach beginner players the game of bridge.
Lantern tours of historic Pithole City will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.
Community Connect Federal Credit Union will open a Tionesta branch, at 111 Bridge St., on Sept. 12.
Sept. 2, 2000
Sept. 1, 2000
Porter
Here are the winning numbers drawn Wednesday in the Pennsylvania lottery:
HARRISBURG — A news release from Gov. Tom Wolf’s office is reminding Pennsylvanians that student loan borrowers who will receive up to $20,000 in relief under the Student Debt Relief Plan will not be taxed on that money.
HARRISBURG — Elementary schools in both the Oil City and Forest area school districts will benefit by grant funding to provide students with fresh fruit and vegetable snacks during the school day, according to Gov. Tom Wolf’s office.
HARRISBURG — According to a news release from Gov. Tom Wolf’s office, one-time bonus rebates for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) Program are being distributed now.
JOINS TEAM — Dr. Abdallah Naddaf has joined the Butler Health System team, specializing in both open and endovascular heart surgery. He has a particular interest in peripheral artery disease and limb salvage. Naddaf received his medical degree from the American University of Beirut Faculty o…
Aug. 31, 2000
Cranberry School Board members voted Tuesday in a special meeting to approve a five-year collective bargaining agreement with the district’s teachers union.
Lamartine - huge garage sale. Plus size clothes, househol…
Moving Sale - 208 Briar Hill Dr., Clarion. Sept. 9 & …
Oil City: 28 Stewart Rd, 4 Family Garage Sale. Sept. 9th,…
Small Feed Mill for sale. 4th generation owner wishes to …
Peaches, cherries, canning tomatoes, sweet corn. Baughman…
-Petersheim’s- Peaches, Apples: Ginger Gold, Gala, Zestar…
I would like to thank everyone for all the birthday wishe…
Lost on 8/28 - Pair of Apple Airpods, black silicone case…