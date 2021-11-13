Just a pinch

Registered Nurse Lori Martin administers the vaccine to a tentative 9-year-old Gavin Kunselman, of Shippenville, as his mother, Dr. Ashley Kunselman, steadies her son during the first pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Clarion Hospital on Wednesday.

 By Randy Bartley

CLARION — Clarion Hospital earlier this week opened the first pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the area.

“This is our first pediatric clinic, and we have over 60 kids registered and it has been going very well,” said Leslie Walters, Clarion Hospital’s chief nursing officer. “The kids have been amazing.”

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take Off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Nov. 8, with 11 members weighing in.

Community News

About People

PUBLISHED — Russ Cataldo II of Knox has published a devotional book titled “Transparency of the Heart.” The 60-day devotional was inspired by Cataldo’s personal spiritual growth. He is a 1987 Keystone High School graduate. He served in the U.S. Marines as an aviation technician and is a Gulf…

Community News

A-C Valley honor roll

The following students from the Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Barrow Card Party — Ruth Ann Webster, Sonnie Clickett and Jane Hillard were winners at this week’s Barrow Card Party.

Community News

Health system virus tests

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 16,655 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Wednesday, including 14,010 tests at the hospital. A total of 3,078 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has eight confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. One of those patients is in…

First Birthday: Thomas Buck Eubanks
Community News

First Birthday: Thomas Buck Eubanks

Thomas Buck Eubanks, son of Hunter and Katie Bell Eubanks of Mauldin, South Carolina, and grandson of Buck and Shellie Bell of Franklin, and Thomas and Angie Eubanks of Inman, South Carolina, will celebrate his first birthday today. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday ma…

Community News

About People

PROMOTED — Stacey Ross has been promoted to assistant director of the United Way of the Titusville Region. She joined the agency in August 2019 and will take over as the executive director when Terri Ann Wig retires from that post in May. Ross completed her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in…

Community News

Education

Sarah Hughes of Emlenton has been awarded with the Pittsburgh Technical College Richard S. Caliguiri Award from the PTC School of Information Systems and Technology, given to the top students in a graduating class.

Community News

Club Notes

Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Barb Bickel and Jackie Stone, third.

Community News

Health system virus report

UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 13,135 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 4,171 tests at the hospital. A total of 1,400 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has 26 COVID-19 in-patients.