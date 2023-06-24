The Clarion Hospital Foundation, a charitable arm of Independence Health System, recently awarded $1,000 scholarships to 11 area high school and college students pursuing careers in the healthcare field.
The scholarship recipients were:
Updated: June 24, 2023 @ 4:02 am
June 25, 2001
Rocky Grove Class of 1956
The City of Franklin has announced that new stop signs have been added at the intersections of Elk and Ninth streets and Elk and Fourth streets.
A single lane restriction will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday on Route 68 in Monroe Township, Clarion County, for application of a high friction surface treatment on the highway.
Fifth-grade and sixth-grade students from St. Stephen Elementary School in Oil City were recognized at a picnic this week for their winning entries in an education contest sponsored by Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court St. Thomas of St. Patrick Parish in Franklin.
Mariah Wessell was the valedictorian and Abigail Lander was the salutatorian of the Venango Catholic High School Class of 2023.
Bridge Buddies
Marlene and Arthur Maines, of Franklin, are celebrating their 50-year wedding anniversary today.
Graduates
June 23, 2001
Patriots Project to meet
Robert and Jane Sandieson, of Franklin, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary today.
Pennsylvania American Water has recognized its Clarion team for 18 years without a safety incident.
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced it has temporarily closed the skywalk at Kinzua Bridge State Park in McKean County to conduct a safety evaluation after the impacts of recent high winds.
Tri-City Bridge — Winners Tuesday in the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Frank Klinger and Jan Beichner, second; and Sunni Clickett and Jane Hillard, third.
The Venango Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a pre-golf scramble trade show from 9 to 11 a.m. today at Wanango Country Club in Reno.
Donald and Darlene McNaughton of Brookville are celebrating their 50-year wedding anniversary today.
June 22, 2001
The “I Love Clarion” celebration, scheduled Monday, July 3, at the Clarion Mall, is in need of volunteers.
The Oil Region Astronomy Learning Center (ORAS) has scheduled a free public night on Saturday with presentations and events, including how you can name the next exoplanet.
Forest County commissioners handled some routine matters at their meeting Wednesday.
The Greenville Salvation Army will combine a motorcycle poker run with a well-known board game for its inaugural Scrabble Bike Run & Car Crawl fundraiser, which includes a stop in the Franklin area, on Aug. 19.
June 21, 2001
MARIENVILLE — SCI Forest Superintendent Randy Irwin said a full-scale exercise has been scheduled for today that will simulate a major emergency at the prison, which will be locked down and operating under emergency procedures.
The Venango Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking donations for its annual basket raffle that will take place during the Oil Heritage Festival.
A registration clinic for anyone who wants to become a Special Olympics athlete, volunteer, coach or unified partner will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at the Franklin Elks Club on Buffalo Street.
The Venango County Economic Development Authority heard another update Tuesday on how things are going with the 100 Seneca project in downtown Oil City.
Keystone School Board unanimously approved the district’s preliminary 2023-24 budget Monday that calls for a three-mill real estate tax increase.
Kelly to seek re-election to U.S. House
The following students at Keystone Elementary School were named to the principal’s list or honor roll for the fourth-quarter grading period:
The following students at Valley Grove Elementary School were named to the principal’s list or honor roll for the fourth-quarter grading period:
The following students at Rocky Grove Junior/Senior High School were named to the principal’s list or honor roll for the fourth-quarter grading period:
June 20, 2001
The Venango County Sheriff’s Office is a blue ribbon sponsor for the Venango County Fair.
Daryl and Mary Kay McKinney, of Franklin, have announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Christy Marie McKinney, toMichael James O’Brien, of Houston, Texas.
Five Franklin High School graduates in the Franklin Class of 2023 received Venango Ready scholarships.
The Franklin Fine Arts Council has announced the 12 vocalists who will compete in this year’s Taste of Talent singing competition.