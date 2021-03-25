A job and education fair is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, at the Clarion Mall. For more information, including registration fee, call the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry at 814-226-9161.
JOINS COMPANY - Klapec Trucking Co., of Reno, announced Knox resident Erin Norton has joined the company as part of its administrative team. Norton, who has experience in the field of accounting and management, earned a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from Slippery Rock Universit…
BUTLER - The Butler VA Health Care System will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or while vaccine supplies last, at the Hickory VFW Post 6166, 4586 E. State St.
GRADUATES - Krysta Carson, executive director of the Venango County Association for the Blind, completed a training program through the Appalachia Nonprofit Resource Center. The intensive coaching initiative, sponsored by the Appalachian Regional Commission and administered by Hargrove Inter…