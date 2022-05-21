Butler Health System Clarion Hospital is offering an emergency medical technician course beginning Tuesday, June 21, for individuals interested in a career in emergency medical services.

The EMT course will include the knowledge and skills needed for providing basic pre-hospital emergency care.

Community News

Clarion hospital offers EMT class

  • From staff reports

WEDDING: O'Reilly/Guth
Community News

Colleen O’Reilly, of College Station, Texas, daughter of the late Lynn O’Reilly, and Pat O’Reilly of Mardella Springs, Maryland, and Eric Guth, of College Station, Texas, son of Chris and Sharon Guth of Clarion, were married April 22, at Pecan Springs Ranch in Dripping Springs, Texas.

Clarion commencement speaker announced
Community News

  • From staff reports

John Martin, a 1999 graduate Clarion Area High School graduate, will be the featured speaker at the school’s commencement ceremony set for 7 p.m. Thursday, May 26, in the high school auditorium.

Events Hub
Community News

More groups and organizations are bringing back their special events, so the newspaper has restarted its weekly calendar of events listing to help readers find things to do in the community. The Events Hub will be featured each Friday in The Derrick and The News-Herald.

What a Character!
Community News

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

The Barrow-Civic Theatre opened its doors last weekend to princesses, knights and superheroes during its “What a Character!” event.

C-L students learn civics at the polls
Community News

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Clarion-Limestone juniors Jocalyn Henry and Ava Boyer had a real life civic lesson, as they worked at the polls at the Clarion Township building during the primary election.

Community News

Baby formula shortage hits home

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

The nationwide baby formula shortage that has had parents desperately scrambling to locate the needed nutrition for their children is also being felt in the local area, as the Life Center in Franklin has especially been affected.