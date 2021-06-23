Effective Friday, the Clarion Hospital vaccine clinic will administer COVID-19 vaccines at the hospital. Patients should enter through the main entrance of the hospital to register. The vaccination clinic at the Gordman's Building will host its last clinic on Wednesday. To view clinic days and time or to schedule an appointment, visit http://www.clarionhospital.org or call the Clarion Hospital vaccination line at 814-223-4157. Walk-ins are welcome.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Community News

Clarion Hospital vaccine clinic relocating

  • From staff reports

Effective Friday, the Clarion Hospital vaccine clinic will administer COVID-19 vaccines at the hospital. Patients should enter through the main entrance of the hospital to register. The vaccination clinic at the Gordman's Building will host its last clinic on Wednesday. To view clinic days a…

GOP voting law bill clears state House amid veto threat
Community News

GOP voting law bill clears state House amid veto threat

  • From staff and wire reports

HARRISBURG (AP) - A Republican rewrite of Pennsylvania election law that would mandate voter IDs, alter registration and ballot counting deadlines and give conservatives auditing procedures they have clamored for passed the state House on Tuesday despite Gov. Tom Wolf's veto threat.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Oil City TOPS - Judy Rearick was the TOPS best loser at the June 16 meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

Community News

If you go

  • From staff reports
  • Updated

The Rocky Grove Fireman's Fair will run Tuesday through Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department on Shuffstall Street. There is no cost for admission; parking is $3.