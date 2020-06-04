HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced the Walmart Supercenter parking lot on Perkins Road in Clarion is among five "soft launch" sites to begin operation for drive-through COVID-19 testing.
The site will open Wednesday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. High 78F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: June 4, 2020 @ 2:17 am
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced the Walmart Supercenter parking lot on Perkins Road in Clarion is among five "soft launch" sites to begin operation for drive-through COVID-19 testing.
The site will open Wednesday.