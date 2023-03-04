The Clarion County Jail Board took steps Friday to improve how inmates are heard and seen at the county jail.
Warden Jeff Hornberger told the board some of the jail’s internal surveillance cameras were “antiquated” and need to be replaced.
March 5, 2001
Bridge Buddies
Tickets for the Cranberry Area Junior-Senior High School’s performance of “Honk” this weekend had an incorrect time printed on the tickets for Sunday’s performance at the school. The correct performance time is 2 p.m. The time for Saturday’s performance is 7 p.m.
March 3, 2001
Misty Ditz of Fryburg has announced her candidacy for the Republican nomination for Clarion County register and recorder in the May 16 primary election.
Friday, March 3
Oil City Area School District has announced registration plans for students who will be entering kindergarten in the 2023-24 school year.
CLARION — The Constitution Party of Pennsylvania (CPPA) will hold its spring committee meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Ramada Inn by Wyndham Clarion, at 45 Holiday Inn Road in Clarion.
North Fork Chapter 29 of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology will meet at 7 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the Presbyterian Church education building at the corner of White and Main streets in Brookville.
Drake Well Museum and Park will offer free admission in celebration of Pennsylvania’s Birthday Sunday on Sunday, March 12.
TIONESTA — The Army Corps of Engineers at Tionesta Lake and volunteers for the Ruffed Grouse Society have planned the renewal of alder for wildlife over the next several years.
Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District has announced registration plans for students who will be entering kindergarten or first-grade in the 2023-24 school year.
Make-A-Wish has announced it needs volunteers in Venango, Crawford and Mercer counties.
Venango County Human Services is accepting nominations for its annual awards event to be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at Wanango Country Club.
Valley Grove School District will hold an informal program starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at Valley Grove Elementary School for parents of students eligible to attend kindergarten in the fall.
WASHINGTON — Democratic U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman co-introduced the bipartisan Railway Safety Act of 2023, which is designed to prevent future train disasters, such as the derailment and its aftermath that occurred in East Palestine, Ohio, and Darlington Township in Beaver County.
Drake Well Museum and Park’s annual lecture series, Wisdom and Wine, will kick off Thursday, March 9.
HIRED — The Chiropractic Center at 908 Liberty St. in Franklin has hired Laney McNellie as a new massage therapist.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
March 2, 2001
Cranberry School Board members on Monday considered approval of a resolution to increase the district’s non-electoral debt through the issuance and sale of a $10.4 million general obligation bond.
Christian Life Academy in Seneca will host an event called the “ABCs and 123s of Kindergarten” from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14.
Clarion County is looking at innovative ways to attract new employees.
Valley Grove School District administrators and school board members honored two district employees at the board’s meeting Monday.
March 1, 2001
GROVE CITY — The renovation of Grove City College’s Henry Buhl Library won a best in class award from the Master Builders Association of Western Pennsylvania.
Belles Lettres
Redbank, New Bethlehem multi classes
Feb. 28, 2001
Franklin School Board members on Monday approved a field trip for several Franklin High School students to Youngstown State University for an English festival in April.
Oil City TOPS
Rehearsals are in progress for the Rocky Grove High School production of “Disney’s Descendants: The Musical.”
Community Playhouse Inc. will be holding auditions for “Leading Ladies” by Ken Ludwig at 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the Transit Annex at 206 Seneca St. in Oil City.
Feb. 27, 2001
Mary Ellen Karns of Franklin was married to Donald Karns before he passed away in 2013. Her parents were John and Anna Petersen, and her daughter’s name is Linda.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Charles Haun Jr., formerly of Rocky Grove. The article was submitted by his family.)