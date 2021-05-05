CLARION - Clarion County commissioners have joined with the Butler Health System in an effort to eliminate "food deserts" in the county.

In a letter to Congressman Glenn Thompson, the commissioners joined with Butler Health System, which includes Clarion Hospital, in seeking $1 million in federal appropriations for the Lifestyle Medicine, Food Insecurity Initiative.

Clarion Rotary - The Clarion Rotary Club met Monday at the Clarion YMCA.

The main contributed photo from the May Garden Mart that appeared in Monday's newspaper was inaccurately credited. The photo was taken by David Schmude.

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 13,113 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 11,100 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,112 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has three confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. One …

Tri-county reports 3 deaths over past week

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced Venango County reported two new virus-related deaths, Clarion County reported one additional death and the tri-county area reported 120 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week.

