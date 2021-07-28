Clarion County commissioners took steps Tuesday to fix a flood-damaged bridge, remodel three county buildings and improve a county road.

The commissioners approved a grant submission to the Commonwealth Financing Authority for a project along Grand Avenue. Tracy Frampton of the EADS Group said this would complete the corridor that borders the Glassworks property.

Venango, Forest jobless rates drop
Venango, Forest jobless rates drop

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The tri-county area's June seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, for the most part, was down from May, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Oil City TOPS - Nine TOPS and five KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

Waste-electronics collection scheduled

  • From staff reports

Venango County will sponsor a collection of household hazardous waste and electronics from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Venango County Community Recycling Center, 134 Hangar Drive, next to Venango Regional Airport.

PennDOT to close Route 66 in Porter

  • From staff reports

CLARION - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will close Route 66 in Porter Township, beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday and lasting through 6 a.m. Monday, for a mill and fill project.

2 women bound for OC died when Titanic sank
2 women bound for OC died when Titanic sank

  • By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer

The tragic April 1912 sinking of the RMS Titanic hit home for readers of The Derrick as two women who had made plans to visit Oil City that summer were passengers on the doomed luxury steamship.

Play with the puppies

  • From staff reports
  • Updated

Precious Paws Animal Rescue is looking for volunteers to play with the puppies that arrived from Texas on Wednesday.

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Tri-City bridge club - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Stewart Kunselman and Maryann Richardson, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Barb Crudo and Lois Greggs, third.