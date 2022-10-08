Friends of the Clarion Free Library are looking for people who would be interested in volunteering to help with fundraisers and activities at the library.

The group is hosting a mixer from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Mechanistic Brewing Co. in Clarion, where interested volunteers can find information about how they might serve the library.

MARKS MILESTONE — Carol Gilhousen of Oil City is celebrating 54 years of working in the insurance industry. Gilhousen started her career in 1968 as an insurance clerk with Williams Insurance Agency. In 1982, she became a licensed insurance agent and has held that position ever since. Gilhous…

Drug & Alcohol Commission receives $1 million federal grant

  • From staff reports

The Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission (AICDAC) has been awarded a $1 million federal grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) that will provide opiate use disorder prevention, treatment and recovery core activities aimed at improving health care.

PA Lottery

  • By The Associated Press

Here are the winning numbers drawn Friday in the Pennsylvania lottery:

PA Lottery

  • By The Associated Press

Here are the winning numbers drawn Wednesday in the Pennsylvania lottery:

Titusville Moose honors responders
Titusville Moose honors responders

After enjoying some chatter and a dinner together, 17 first response agencies were recognized during the Titusville Moose Family Center’s annual emergency responders appreciation night Monday evening.

Area AA Meetings Listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.

PA Lottery

  • By The Associated Press

Here are the winning numbers drawn Saturday and Sunday in the Pennsylvania lottery:

PA Lottery

  • By The Associated Press

Here are the winning numbers drawn Friday in the Pennsylvania lottery: