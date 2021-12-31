The Clarion Free Library will return to regular operating hours beginning Monday.
The library will be open Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Dean’s list
HARRISBURG — The state has handed UPMC Health Coverage Inc. and UPMC Health Options Inc. a $250,000 penalty stemming from a comprehensive Affordable Care Act market conduct examination of practices and procedures.
The Clarion Free Library will return to regular operating hours beginning Monday.
Christ Lutheran Church at 1029 Grandview Road in Oil City will hold a New Year’s Eve worship service with Holy Communion at 6 p.m. today.
Community Blood Bank will hold a blood drive from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce, 1255 Liberty St.
ERIE — National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. projects a decrease in overall supply charges for gas purchases to be made between Aug. 1, 2022, and July 31, 2023.
The newspaper will not be published Saturday due to the New Year's Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper office will be closed for business today because of the holiday.
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Frank Klinger and Mary Ann Richardson, first; Rita Courson and Barb Crudo, second; and Burdell and Norm Sherman and Karen Steele and Pat Stewart tied for third.
Dec. 30, 1999
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area over the past seven days has, for the most part, substantially decreased in Venango and Forest counties while remaining close to flat in Clarion County.
The Colonel Drake Cultural Alliance has received a $675,000 grant for renovations at the old Lyric Theatre building in downtown Oil City.
Emlenton area residents may benefit from a drive-through mobile food pantry that will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at the Chapel on the Hill.
Dec. 29, 1999
HARRISBURG — The tri-county area’s November seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down from the previous month, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.
Oil City TOPS — Nine TOPS and four KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Influenza cases reported to the state Department of Health are on the rise.
HARRISBURG — Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter on Tuesday confirmed after Gov. Tom Wolf’s request for support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Pennsylvania hospitals will receive strike teams to relieve hospital capacity strain in areas hit hardest by the latest COVID-…
Greg and Teresa Wilson of Oil City announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Jessica Wilson, of Oil City, to Joshua Tygert, of Seneca.
Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take Off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Dec. 20 with 10 members weighing in.
Dec. 28, 1999
Dec. 27, 1999
Dec. 24, 1999
WINNERS — Bridget Wood of Franklin won the first place prize of $400 in the Franklin Christmas Cash promotion. Shoppers who spent $15 or more at participating businesses were eligible to enter the drawing, and the winners received Franklin Retail Association gift certificates. Sarah Morrison…
The Grinch made his annual Christmas appearance Wednesday at Cranberry Elementary School.
Dec. 23, 1999
The hallways at the Clarion County Community Action building in Clarion are lined with donated food items because the small office building also serves as the Clarion Food Pantry.
Schubert Musical Club — The Schubert Musical Club presented its annual Christmas concert, “Sounds of the Season,” on Dec. 12 at Grace United Methodist Church.
GraduatesAimee Haslet, a 2018 graduate of West Forest High School in Tionesta, graduated summa cum laude this month from Clarion University.
BIRTHDAYS — The following Sugar Creek Station residents will celebrate birthdays during January: Gladys Coxson, Jan. 5; Margaret Himes, Jan. 14; Betty Aoun, Jan. 19; Pauline Paden, Jan. 26; and Louis Schaeffer, Jan. 29.
GROVE CITY — Knox resident and Grove City College student Dalton Jones took fourth place for his presentation at the American College of Sports Medicine Mid Atlantic Regional Conference in Harrisburg.
A senior citizen driver improvement course will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Clarion Senior Center.
Cook Forest State Park has scheduled some January events.
The Venango County Economic Development Authority was updated on the county’s recycling center at the panel’s monthly meeting Tuesday.
The Hawthorn Area Fire Department will hold a New Year’s Eve bingo bash on Friday, Dec. 31, at the fire hall at 3891 Main St. in Hawthorn.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area over the past seven days has, for the most part, decreased by approximately double from the previous seven-day period.
