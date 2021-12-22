Logo

The Clarion Free Library has announced its story time schedule for January.

Children’s story time is held at 10 a.m. every Friday in the children’s room of the library.

Community News

Correction: Dec. 22

  • Luka Krneta

A story based on an interview with U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson contained incorrect information on the year that the past election took place. The correct information should have read as follows:

Community News

Club Notes

Christian Singles — The Christian Singles group of Oil City’s Second Presbyterian Church has planned several winter activities.

About People
Community News

About People

  • From staff reports

ACHIEVEMENT — Jenny Siembida Beretsky, a 2003 Oil City High School graduate, completed her first Ironman race in Panama City, Florida, in November. She finished with a time of 12:52:03. Her overall place was 595th out of 1701 and 118th out of 428 women. The Ironman race consists of a 2.4-mil…

Community News

Christmas dinner, anyone?

A Christmas dinner, organized by the Ackermann family, will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Christmas Day at the Venus Evangelical Church, 113 Route 157, Venus.

Community News

Veon to be sworn in on Jan. 3

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Marie Veon, a longtime Venango County district attorney, whose nomination was confirmed Wednesday by the state Senate to fill the judicial vacancy in the county’s Court of Common Pleas, will be sworn in on Jan. 3 at the Venango County Courthouse when the other Venango County officials electe…

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Belles Lettres — Belles Lettres held their annual Christmas luncheon at the clubhouse.

Community News

Barkeyville Municipal Authority to receive grant

  • From staff reports

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) State Director of Rural Development Bob Morgan announced Thursday that USDA is investing $11.3 million in three projects to build and improve critical infrastructure in rural Pennsylvania.

Community News

Window contest winners announced

The Franklin Fine Arts Council, Franklin Retail & Business Association, and Galaxy Federal Credit Union announced the winners of their Franklin Downtown Christmas Window Contest.

Community News

Thompson: PennDOT met with feds

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson earlier this week hosted a meeting with the Federal Highway Administration in regard to the state’s plan to toll nine major bridges throughout Pennsylvania.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Mary Emanuel and Frank Klinger, second; and Barry Cressman and Lois Greggs, third.

About People
Community News

About People

GRADUATED — Gordon Barrows, Mayor of New Bethlehem, recently graduated from a Doctor of Business Administration program, concentrating in Information Technology from Liberty University located in Lynchburg, Virginia. Barrows also was recently accepted into Liberty University’s Rawlings Schoo…

Community News

Clarion County schedules judicial sale

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Clarion County on Monday morning will conduct its bi-annual judicial sale, which Tax Claim Bureau Director Megan Kerr said has 71 people registered for the auction of 29 properties.

Community News

Hidden Heritage series available

  • From staff reports

The Oil Heritage Society along with the Oil City Library will be offering the complete 2021 set of 15 issues of the “Hidden Heritage” series bound in a folder.

Community News

Blood bank puts out call for donors

  • From staff reports

Community Blood Bank will hold a blood drive from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at UPMC Northwest, and from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, UPMC Northwest (OSMA), 44 Circle St. in Franklin.

Community News

Oil Creek Titusville Lines to receive funding

  • From staff reports

Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced the approval of $33 million for 25 rail freight improvement projects that will enhance freight mobility while creating or sustaining more than 200 jobs across Pennsylvania.