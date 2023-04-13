Clarion library to celebrate Library Week with several events

Clarion Free Library will celebrate National Library Week from April 23 to 29 with a series of events.

The library hopes to bring a sense of community during the week by focusing on the theme “There’s More to the Story.”

Community News

About People

PERFORMANCE — Emily Hayes, daughter of Scott and Lorri Hayes of Harrisville, will be featured playing the harp for the annual Grove City College senior recital in the Arnold Recital Hall at the Pew Fine Arts Center at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29. Her music instructor is Julia Scott, and her ac…

Community News

Free nature program scheduled

  • From staff reports

FOXBURG — Seneca Rocks Audubon and Foxburg Free Library will host a free nature program titled “Our Local Woodpeckers” at Lincoln Hall above the Foxburg Free Library, from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22.

Community News

Candidates forum set at Scrubgrass Grange

  • From staff reports

Scrubgrass Grange will hold a “Meet Your Candidate” public forum at 7 p.m. April 18. Venango County Common Pleas judicial and Venango County commissioner candidates have been invited to participate.

Community News

Getting It Right

An article in Friday’s newspaper about the Franklin City Council meeting on Monday night contained information that was wrongly attributed.