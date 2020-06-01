Valedictorian Ali Girt flashes a thumbs up after receiving her diploma from Clarion-Limestone High School principal Mel Aaron Saturday evening at the Moonlite Drive-In Theater near Brookville. An image of Girt appeared on a split screen with a live action view on the other side of the 40-foot tall screen. (By Randy Bartley)
Proud parents and friends turned the Moonlite Drive-In into a party Saturday night at the Clarion-Limestone High School graduation ceremony. The outdoor setting also allowed the audience to provide encouragement to the graduates in the traditional drive-in way, by honking their car horns. (By Randy Bartley)
BROOKVILLE -For the first time in school history, Clarion-Limestone conducted commencement exercises under the stars. The 57 seniors received their diplomas at the Moonlite Drive-In Theater near Brookville Saturday under nearly ideal conditions.
C-L made the decision to go to the nearly 70-year-old drive-in when they learned they would not be able to hold the ceremony in the usual venue at Clarion University due to the restrictions caused by the coronavirus.