BROOKVILLE -For the first time in school history, Clarion-Limestone conducted commencement exercises under the stars. The 57 seniors received their diplomas at the Moonlite Drive-In Theater near Brookville Saturday under nearly ideal conditions.

C-L made the decision to go to the nearly 70-year-old drive-in when they learned they would not be able to hold the ceremony in the usual venue at Clarion University due to the restrictions caused by the coronavirus.

