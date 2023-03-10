The Redbank Valley High School Reunion Steering Committee is continuing to work on providing a variety of activities, entertainment and food for “The Event of the Year: The Reunion of a Lifetime” on Saturday, July 8, at Redbank Valley Municipal Park.
The March meeting of the Venango chapter of the Society of Pennsylvania Archaeology, scheduled for Friday, has been canceled while the chapter reorganizes its officers and looks for a new venue to hold its meetings.
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) has announced its plan to help address the shortage of engineers in the state, as it seeks $112 million in state funding to produce more graduates in six in-demand, high-growth jobs, including engineering.
The United Way of Venango County said it will honor Courtney Cox with the agency’s Marion Spence Outstanding Achievement Award — given to an outstanding volunteer who has served the United Way and community — on April 5 at Wildcat Manor.