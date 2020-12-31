Clarion-Limestone plans Jan. 11 hybrid reopening

Clarion-Limestone School Board on Tuesday approved returning the district to the hybrid instruction plan - with certain modifications - used earlier in the year when Clarion County was in the moderate COVID-19 infection rate status.
The plan, proposed by board member Nathaniel Parker, will have the district return to a blended instruction model, with the district providing in-person, synchronous (live, online) and asynchronous (recorded, downloadable) instruction.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 56 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as four new virus-related deaths from both Venango and Clarion counties.
Theodore "Theo" Edsel Cotherman, son of Charlie and Aimee Cotherman of Oil City, will celebrate his first birthday today. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going online to www.TheDerrick.com, clicking on the Home button, then …
90TH BIRTHDAY - Jane (Neely) Haley, a retired Keystone Elementary School teacher, will celebrate her 90th birthday Jan. 11. After retiring from Keystone, Haley was a substitute teacher at Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District and served as a tipstaff at the Clarion County Courthouse. She …
Main Street, the heart of the Oil City's Third Ward, once was a grand reflection of a city bursting at the seams. It was a neighborhood that sprawled six blocks along the Allegheny River and was constantly churning with heavy manufacturing plants, small shops and stores, refineries and oil w…
HARRISBURG The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 70 new cases of COVID19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as two additional virus related deaths in Clarion County, and one additional virus-related death in Venango County.
Oil City School District will continue with a fully remote learning model for the week of Jan. 4 when school resumes, Superintendent Lynda Weller informed families via a messenger call and social media.
PROMOTION - Oil City resident Ashlee Goodman, who is the newest addition to Raymond James Financial Services, has successfully completed her Series 7, 66 and insurance exams and will be moved into the role of financial adviser. Goodman earned a bachelor of science degree in accounting from t…
Because of the upcoming holidays, Franklin garbage pickup that would be scheduled Friday, Dec 25, will be delayed one day, and pickup that would be scheduled Friday, Jan. 1, also will be delayed one day.