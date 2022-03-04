Clarion River Jam Bluegrass Festival returns

After a two-year hiatus, the Clarion River Jam Bluegrass Festival is back.

Concerts will run from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 11, and from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 12. A gospel jam will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 13.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Community News

Forest County road remains closed

  • From staff reports

Dawson Run Road/Jamison Run Road (Route 4002) in Tionesta Township will remain closed to traffic due to flood-related damage, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

'Read Across Franklin' scheduled Saturday
Community News

'Read Across Franklin' scheduled Saturday

  • From staff reports

The Franklin Public Library is inviting the public to participate in “Read Across Franklin” on Saturday, a townwide reading event with interactive reading experiences for children and their parents.

Community News

Club Notes

Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Rita Courson and Laura Flick, first; Frank Klinger and Norm Sherman, second; and Mary Emanuele and Maryann Richardson, third.

Community News

Emlenton food pantry set March 10

  • From staff reports

Emlenton area residents may benefit from a drive-through mobile food pantry to be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at the Chapel on the Hill.

Community News

Getting it right

The Artist’s Attic, located in the Venango County Co-op at the Cranberry Mall, will remain open when the store opens its primary retail site later this year in Oil City.

Community News

About People

BIRTHDAYS — The following Sugar Creek Station residents will celebrate birthdays during March: Mildred Murphy, March 2; Melinda Remley, March 4; Susan Daloise, March 9; Robert Tidd, March 17; Kathleen Haylett, March 23; and Sandy Yeager, March 29.

Community News

Club Notes

Oil City TOPS — Fifteen TOPS and four KOPS attended the Feb. 16 meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

FIRST BIRTHDAY: Hudson Wells Hielscher
Community News

FIRST BIRTHDAY: Hudson Wells Hielscher

Hudson Wells Hielscher, son of Erik and Kayla (Stover) Hielscher of Madison, Mississippi, and grandson of Terry R. And Darcy Stover of Cranberry, will celebrate his first birthday today. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going…

PennDOT seeks volunteers for cleanup efforts
Community News

PennDOT seeks volunteers for cleanup efforts

  • From staff reports

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is seeking volunteers to participate in the northwest region’s Adopt-A-Highway (AAH) program, which involves cleaning litter from state-owned roadsides.