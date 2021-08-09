Clarion River Jam Bluegrass Festival draws nice crowd

CLARION - Melissa Fulton, executive director of the United Way of Clarion, was watching the weather radar very closely Saturday afternoon. Fulton, the organizer of the Clarion River Jam Bluegrass Festival still had an evening of entertainment on tap and rain would not help.
Fortunately, only a few drops fell in Clarion. "We held the rain off and had a nice crowd. The musicians have been fantastic," said Fulton.
ELECTED - The Very Rev. Ronald D. Witherup, formerly of Franklin and son of the late David E. and Rose M. Witherup, was elected president of the Catholic Biblical Association of America in the course of its 83rd convention, held by videoconference because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Witherup s…
HONORED - Evan Faller of Clarion has been honored as one of the "40 Under 40" by Home Furnishings Business, the leading industry trade magazine. The honor recognizes young industry leaders for their core values, professional excellence, business growth and commitment to the community. Faller…
HARRISBURG - The Wolf administration announced a partnership with Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs to offer free COVID-19 vaccines and educational resources at fairs across the state, including the Crawford County Fair later this month.