The Clarion Rotary Club has added a sixth scholarship opportunity for Clarion County high school seniors.
The new Orville H. Lerch 4-H scholarship is worth $1,000. It is named in honor of Lerch, who was a Clarion Rotarian and Paul Harris Fellow.
Training sessions have been planned for first responders to provide tools and resources designed to help them better respond to people with substance use concerns.
Jan. 28, 2000
Brian and Darla Creighton of Cranberry have announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their son, Jacob Creighton, to Taylor Wilkins, both of Raleigh, North Carolina.
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s paper spotlights Louise C. Carrier Sheatz of Cranberry. The article was submitted by her family.
The following students at Keystone High School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
The following students were named to the Cranberry Junior-Senior High School honors list for the second marking period:
Clarion Class of 1960
Robert and Carol (Miller) Eakin of Franklin will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary today.
The Karma Concert Series continues tonight with the band Re-Issue performing from 7 to 9 p.m. at Karma Coffee on Seneca Street in downtown Oil City.
Jan. 27, 2000
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Frank Klinger and Lois Gregg, first; and Barb Crudo and Pat Stewart, second.
HARRISBURG — Legislation sponsored by state Sen. Scott Hutchinson to increase the number of health care providers in the Pennsylvania National Guard was approved Wednesday by the Senate.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area over the past seven days has decreased.
Not too many people can say they have made it to triple digits, but one Oil City lady will be able to say that in a few days.
CLARION — The number of influenza cases in both Clarion and Venango counties have increased, according to the latest count from the state Department of Health.
The Oil City Police Department is partnering with L.A.W. Publications to produce various awareness and safety booklets and flyers.
The Oil City Library will hold its 2022 Puzzle Challenge from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Belles Lettres Club in Oil City.
The Cranberry High School Class of 1956 will meet for lunch at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at King’s Restaurant in Franklin. An incorrect location was published in Tuesday’s newspaper.
Clarion County commissioners made a major investment in tourism at the panel’s meeting Tuesday.
BIRTHDAYS — The following residents of Sugar Creek Station in Franklin will mark their birthdays in February: Bob Michael, Feb. 2; Leslie Maxwell, Feb. 16; Dorothy Sopher and Ronald Dloniak, both Feb. 22; and Herta Henderson, Feb. 23. Cards may be sent to them, in care of the facility, at 35…
Jan. 26, 2000
HARRISBURG — French Creek has been selected as Pennsylvania’s 2022 River of the Year.
The following students at Clarion-Limestone High School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
The following students at Allegheny-Clarion Valley were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
The following students at Keystone Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
Oil City TOPS — Fourteen TOPS and four KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Jan. 25, 2000
There may be short-term and long-term solutions available for the emergency medical crisis in Clarion County.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Charlotte Irene Schneider Hughes Slater of Reynolds. The article was submitted by her daughter-in-law Shirley Hughes.)
A number of local residents braved the cold to attend the annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Friday.
Cranberry Class of 1956
An Oil City photographer has gained acclaim with one of her entries in the 2021 Pennsylvania Parks and Forest Foundation’s photo contest.
Jan. 24, 2000
The Rev. Randy Powell of the First Baptist Church of Franklin will host a four-part educational discourse called, “What Every Christian Should Know About the Religions of the World.”
Cranberry Area School District is conducting a survey to help determine the number of kindergarten students who will be enrolled for the 2022-2023 school year.
A financial independence class will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday evenings from Jan. 30 to March 27 at The Crossing Free Methodist Church, 206 Wilson Avenue, Oil City.
Jan. 22, 2000
A Pleasantville man is driving around in a new Ford truck, thanks to his favorite football team — and his wife.
Dean’s list
Buying antique dollhouse miniature items pre-1900, Dutch …
Apples: Gala, Yellow Delicious, Ida Red, Empire & Jon…
Grief will take over until we remember the love we shared…
The family of Oakley and Kathryn Osborne would like ot th…
Clarion-Limestone School Board Vacancy Union Township/Cor…