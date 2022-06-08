Clarion’s Juneteenth celebration will bring message of equality

Clarion University of Pennsylvania will host its annual Juneteenth Jubilee Celebration at 11 a.m. Friday, June 17, in the auditorium of Grunenwald Science and Technology Center.

The program also will be featured online at pennwest-edu.zoom.us/my/drcroskey.

About People
About People

EARNS DESIGNATION — Chad Stover of Conair in Franklin has earned the Exhibitor’s Certified Trade Show Marketer designation. Exhibitor Media Group is a leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education. Stover worked for six years to complete the CSTM program and earn the designati…

Rocky Grove senior walk
Rocky Grove senior walk

Celebratory cheers from young students erupted throughout the hallways of Valley Grove Elementary School on Tuesday as members of the Rocky Grove High School Class of 2022 walked down the hallways with 57 kindergarten students.

Rocky Grove Avenue to close for work

  • From staff reports

Rocky Grove Avenue in Franklin will be closed to northbound traffic in Sugarcreek Borough next week from its intersection with Route 322 to the intersection with Front Street.

OC students splash into summer
OC students splash into summer

The air was full of the smell of sunscreen and pool water Monday as Oil City Middle School students enjoyed an end-of-school pool party at the James A. Nelles Memorial Swimming Pool.

Events Hub
Events Hub

More groups and organizations are bringing back their special events, so the newspaper has restarted its weekly calendar of events listing to help readers find things to do in the community. The Events Hub will be featured each Friday in The Derrick and The News-Herald.

Theme announced for Titusville Oil Festival
Theme announced for Titusville Oil Festival

  • From staff reports

The Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the theme for this year’s Oil Festival as “Discovery of Oil, A Whale of a Celebration.” The festival will be held Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12 and 13, in downtown Titusville.