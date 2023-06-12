CLARION — Saturday the Clarion community said “thank-you” to firefighters while raising money for a mission trip.

The event was a cooperative project between several community groups and the Hope Rising Church.

Community News

State agencies propose mitigation land bank

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Bureau of State Parks and the Department of Transportation propose to mitigate small transportation project impacts to state park land by creating a land mitigation bank, as follows, according to a news release received…

Community News

State eliminates Medicaid provider enrollment application backlog

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG — The Shapiro administration announced it has completely eliminated a backlog of Medicaid provider enrollment and revalidation applications, paving the way for more health care providers to become part of the Medicaid program, according to a Department of Human Service news release.

Community News

Pathways expansion project gets conditional OK

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The Venango County Regional Planning Commission unanimously gave conditional approval during a special meeting Wednesday to Pathways Adolescent Center for the construction of a new building on the Pathways property in Oil City.