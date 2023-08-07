CLARION — The final installment of the Clarion Summer Fest was a complete success according to organizer Nancy Hanna.

“We are thrilled with the turnout,” said Hanna, founder of the Clarion Summer Fest, Saturday. “We have pop-up vendors up and down Main Street offering all types of crafts.”

HONORED — Sara Vecchio, who will be a senior this year at Franklin High School, has been recognized for superior academic achievement by being chosen as a member of the National Society of High School Scholars. The Society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership,…

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

During the Taste of Talent semi-finals and finals this weekend, Ronnie Beith, Franklin’s events and marketing coordinator and Taste of Talent founder who passed away in April, received multiple tributes.

Rick Sheffer, author of “Coming of Age in 1950s Rural Western Pennsylvania,” will be at the Foxburg Free Library from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, to promote his book. A reading will be held at 5:45 p.m.

  • From staff reports

The Northwest Commission has been awarded a 2023 Excellence in Regional Transportation Award from the National Association of Development Organizations for its project — Environmental Impacts of Long Range Transportation Planning in Northwest Pennsylvania.

  • From staff reports

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful invite students in 10th through 12th grades to participate in the Young Ambassadors of Pennsylvania program, which provides opportunities to train and network with industry leaders, state agencies, local media and …

100TH BIRTHDAY — The family of RoseMary Weaver of Lucinda has planned a card shower in honor of her 100th birthday on Aug. 10. The family is requesting that friends send cards to her at 732 Madden Drive, Lucinda, 16235, in honor of her milestone event.

  • From staff reports

Three regional markets — Core Goods in Oil City, the Meadville Market House and the Edinboro Market — are holding an open house event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday focused on local food in northwest Pennsylvania.

  • From staff reports

Zion Lutheran Church in Shannondale will host a rummage sale and lunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church. For more information, people can call (814) 856-2022 or (814) 856-2807.

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — Verland Community Living Arrangements, now in charge of care for some people who had been under the state’s care at Polk State Center, has appointed Leland B. Sapp as chief executive officer, according to a Verland news release.