The Colonel Drake District of the French Creek Council of Boy Scouts of America held its High Adventure Klondike Derby on Saturday at the Custaloga Town Scout Reservation in Carlton.

The event was hosted by Boy Scout Troop 51 of Clarion.

Clarification

Abigail Best, a ninth grader, was named to the principal’s list for the recent grading period at North Clarion High School.

Area AA Meetings Listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.

WEDDING: Stack/Klingler
WEDDING: Stack/Klingler

Jamie Stack and Devon Klingler of Oil City exchanged wedding vows at 4 p.m. on July 2, 2022, at an evening garden wedding at the bride’s family home in Oil City.