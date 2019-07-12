Clarion University holds line on fees, housing costs

CLARION - Clarion University announced Thursday that the cost of fees will not increase next school year and, in collaboration with the Clarion University Foundation, the cost of on-campus housing for next year also has been held.
On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education announced a tuition freeze for the 2019-20 academic year, keeping basic tuition at $7,716 for in-state undergraduate students at the system's 14 universities.
"Our mission is clear. These universities exist so that Pennsylvanians across all income levels can access quality higher education, and, by holding the line on tuition, we are living up to that mission," said Cynthia Shapira, chair of the State System's Board of Governors.
Clarion President Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson called the developments "great news," as many of the school's programs are nationally ranked for quality and affordability.