Clarion University plans full reopening in fall

Clarion University is planning to reopen fully for the fall 2021 semester.
President Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson made the announcement Tuesday, praising the campus community's exemplary adherence to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Clarion University is planning to reopen fully for the fall 2021 semester.
President Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson made the announcement Tuesday, praising the campus community's exemplary adherence to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
The following students at Valley Grove Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
Franklin councilman to seek nomination
The Clarion County Republican Committee announced it has unanimously voted to censure former Gov. Tom Ridge for "his actions against the Republican Party and former President Donald J. Trump."
Valley Grove School Board members voted Tuesday to continue remote learning Fridays through March 12.
John Noel and Kathryn (Kathy) Bartlett of Oil City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
William E. and Gloria M. Griffin of Clintonville will celebrate their 40th anniversary on Sunday.
Good Hope Christian Preschool
The following students at Rocky Grove High School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
Clarion University is planning to reopen fully for the fall 2021 semester.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 11 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
Franklin High School students will return to 100% in-person instruction beginning Monday.
Oil City TOPS - Eight TOPS and six KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Dean's List
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health didn't provide a COVID-19 cases update Monday, but regular updates will resume today.
Blood drives
Michael R. and Nancy A. Schneider of Fayetteville, North Carolina, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Clarion-Limestone Elementary School
EDINBORO - Edinboro University plans to open its campus in fall, assuming the COVID-19 situation improves and health officials do not advise against it, according to a university news release.
CLARION - Clarion First Presbyterian Church, 700 Wood St., will distribute free food bags from 2 to 4 p.m., or while supplies, on Thursday. The bags contain a wide variety of food staples, but also, meat, dairy and vegetables. Participants are asked to park in the church parking lot and walk…
Winter weather is in the forecast for northwest Pennsylvania over the next few days, and PennDOT is urging motorists to use caution while driving.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 40 new cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area.
Lent starts this week with Ash Wednesday rituals, and the Office of Worship of the Catholic Diocese of Erie has announced new protocols that will be in place to ensure the day is observed safely.
The Oil Region Astronomical Society will kick off its 2021 public nights and speaker series at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Two popular retail businesses on Oil City's South Side were the I.R. Grimm Jewelers shop at the corner of State and East First streets and the Kohl & Tucker Furniture Store in the Masonic building.
The Oil City, Franklin and Cooperstown public libraries will reopen for public access today.
Elizabeth "Betty" Ann Baker Porter of Oil City will mark her 103rd birthday on Thursday.
CLARION - For the 33rd year, the office of the Clarion County Register and Recorder and Clerk of Courts has turned over a surplus to the county treasury.
Oil City School District will return to full in-person instruction Monday, Feb. 22, according to Superintendent Lynda Weller.
Offices in the Venango County Courthouse and other county buildings will reopen for public access on Tuesday.
Petition circulation
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced 14 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one additional virus-related death from Clarion County.
- PennDOT driver license and photo centers will be closed today through Monday in observance of Presidents Day.
The City of Oil City plans to apply for a federal Community Development Block Grant to support the proposed reconstruction of Innis Street from Front Street to West First Street in the near future.
CLARION - Inmates at the Clarion County jail will have to wait at least another month before they can see visitors as the county's jail board decided Thursday not to re-open visitation at this time.
Cranberry Township is asking the Venango County Land Bank for some funding to help defray costs associated with the demolition of a house at the bottom of Seneca Hill.
St. Patrick Community Food Pantry at 952 Buffalo St., Franklin, will be open from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Rebecca Lander of Knox has earned the Girl Scout Gold Award for her "Tiny Libraries" project.
Job Postings One (1) School Police Officer Position: Empl…
Queen adjustable bed - fairly new - $1000 negotiable. Cal…
We thank all of you who were so supportive during the rec…
$100 Reward Lost (2) 25’ tie down chains and 1 set of tir…
Complete Locksmith course with manuals & blanks, etc.…
Frampton Heath Station 200 South 5th Ave. Clarion has off…
The Venango Technology Center is accepting proposals for …