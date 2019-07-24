Clarion University SBDC collaborates on 'Big Idea'

CLARION - Ben Franklin Technology Partners, DuBois, in collaboration with Clarion University's Small Business Development Center and other partners, is looking for tech entrepreneurs, developers or small manufacturers who are creating innovative new products, processes or software applications for its "Big Idea" contest.
The winner will receive $50,000, plus: access to seminars offered through Clarion University SBDC and Ben Franklin's eMarketing Learning Center, a free consultation from Innovation Partnership on applying for federal R&D grant money, and executive business and technology growth services assistance from Northwest Industrial Resource Center.
For information about the contest or application process, call John Siggins at 814-865-2879 or email Jill Edwards at jilledwards@psu.edu.
Application deadline is 5 p.m. Sept. 24.