Clarion University Talent Search gets 5-year, $2.3 million grant

Clarion University's TRIO Talent Search has been awarded a five-year grant through the U.S. Department of Education.
Disbursed in annual installments of $463,217, the grant totals $2,316,085 and provides funding the program through August 2026.
Edward and Patricia Shontz Jr. of Oil City will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday.
A buzz in downtown Franklin drew a crowd on Saturday as a swarm of bees took shelter on a tree along Liberty Street.
Aug. 16, 1999
As the Venango County Fair wound down for another year, as animals were loaded up to head home and friends said their goodbyes in the disappearing campground, fair organizers took stock and thought about next summer.
With decreasing reports of sick and dead wild birds, the Pennsylvania Game Commission is lifting the recommendation to cease feeding birds.
Retired Oil City Area School District staff members will hold their 21th annual first-day-of-school celebration Tuesday, Aug. 31.
The Oil Valley Jeeps presented a check for $4,569.71 to Two Mile Run County Park's capital improvement fund on Wednesday.
Franklin Bronze Precision Components has added a new wax press to its Franklin facility to improve productivity.
Clarion TOPS - The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Aug. 9 with 10 members weighing in.
Fred and Pamela Kline Jr. of Oil City, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary, today.
Old Sandy
Eakin
Aug. 14, 1999
Barrow card party - Bridge winners Wednesday at the Barrow card party luncheon were Mary Emanuele, first; Nancy Whaley, second; and Soni Houser, third.
Oil City Class of 1961
Aug. 13, 1999
Cranberry Township will host a car cruise and free bluegrass concert Saturday, Aug. 21, in Morrison Park.
Cranberry Township will allocate more coronavirus relief money toward rent and mortgage assistance for low to moderate income households.
Forest County commissioners chairman Mark Kingston said at the panel's meeting Wednesday there are times when it takes an hour or more for an ambulance to arrive on the east side of the county.
Mountain Bike Race
MARIENVILLE - The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service announced Marienville District Ranger Rob Fallon signed the decision notice and finding of no significant impact for the Beaver Meadows Campground Decommissioning project.
The Titusville Oil Festival will kick off Friday and run through Sunday.
Frederick and Nancy Keen of Marble-Fryburg area will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Flint knapping is a primitive craft that's growing in popularity, and Joe Graham, of Hilliards, was on hand to demonstrate it Wednesday at the Venango County Fair.
A little piece of Oil City's landmark Drake Theater has received a new lease on life and is now on display at the Venango Museum.
In addition to Harold Albright and Layton Matchulet, who served as general chairmen of the Oil City centennial committee, many others whose names were familiar around town had leadership roles in planning the celebration.
KNOX - The Keystone School Board earlier this week hired Teresa L. Young as the district's superintendent.
Aug. 12, 1999
Oil City Class of 1958
Graduates
Students in Venango County school districts can once again receive free haircuts during the United Way of Venango County's third annual Back to School: Hair Affair.
Ronnie Beith, the beloved Franklin events and marketing coordinator, was honored for her tireless work for the city on Sunday.
CLARION - Jill Foys, executive director of the Northwest Commission, brought some good news to the Clarion County commissioners on Tuesday.
The UPMC health system isn't requiring its workers to be vaccinated at this point.
KNOX - The permits weren't "in hand" as of Tuesday, but Knox Borough officials believe Horsethief Days will begin as scheduled Saturday.
BUTLER - Butler Health System, which includes Clarion Hospital, has again received recognition as an accredited Center of Excellence by the Surgical Review Corp.
