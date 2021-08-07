CLARION - Clarion University's Educational Talent Search will host a series of workshops to kick off the back-to-school season.

The workshops, which will be held in Ralston Hall, are free to local students in grades 6 through 12, and are offered through a TRIO Talent Search grant from the U.S. Department of Education.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Community News

About People

  • From staff reports
  • Updated

ELECTED - The Very Rev. Ronald D. Witherup, formerly of Franklin and son of the late David E. and Rose M. Witherup, was elected president of the Catholic Biblical Association of America in the course of its 83rd convention, held by videoconference because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Witherup s…

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports
  • Updated

Clarion TOPS - The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Aug. 2 with 12 members weighing in.

Community News

Getting It Right

  • From staff reports
  • Updated

BridgeFest will take place on Oil City's Center Street Bridge on Friday, Aug. 20, and on Veterans Memorial Bridge on Saturday, Aug. 21.

About People
Community News

About People

  • From staff reports

HONORED - Evan Faller of Clarion has been honored as one of the "40 Under 40" by Home Furnishings Business, the leading industry trade magazine. The honor recognizes young industry leaders for their core values, professional excellence, business growth and commitment to the community. Faller…

Vaccinations to be available at Crawford County Fair
Community News

Vaccinations to be available at Crawford County Fair

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The Wolf administration announced a partnership with Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs to offer free COVID-19 vaccines and educational resources at fairs across the state, including the Crawford County Fair later this month.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Oil City TOPS - Eight TOPS and six KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

Community News

About People

  • From staff reports

ELECTED - Albert "Chip" Abramovic was elected to the role of first vice president of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania during the group's annual conference. Abramovic will start his term Jan. 1. Basil Huffman, a Forest County commissioner, was elected as a district represe…