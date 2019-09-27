Clarion University to present Safe Schools Summit

Clarion University will present its second Safe Schools Summit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, in multi-purpose room of Gemmell Student Center, Clarion campus.
Natalie Hammond, who was lead teacher and suffered multiple wounds during the 2012 shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary, will deliver the morning keynote address. She will discuss resiliency in the face of adversity, the importance of communication and collaboration when developing safety plans, and the necessity for social-emotional learning to be embedded into the daily practice of educators.