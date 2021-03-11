HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced a combined nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties.

Clarion County, the state said, reported six new cases (two confirmed and four probable), Venango County reported three new cases (one confirmed and two probable), and Forest County subtracted one probable case.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Community News

Getting It Right

  • From staff reports

Clyde Licht of Venus, who was featured in the newspaper's Nifty at 90 series, was stationed with the U.S. Army in Fairbanks, Alaska. The location was listed incorrectly in Wednesday's newspaper.

Community News

C-L schools to fully reopen

  • By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News

CLARION TOWNSHIP - A long, contentious battle regarding school reopening in the Clarion-Limestone School District will soon end.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Oil City TOPS - Ten TOPS and five KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

Community News

Educational, job fair set

  • From staff reports

The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry will hold a job and educational fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, at the Clarion Mall.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

4-H Country Cookers - The Forest County 4-H Country Cookers will begin club activities Wednesday, March 17, at St. Anthony Church in Tionesta.