HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced a combined nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties.
Clarion County, the state said, reported six new cases (two confirmed and four probable), Venango County reported three new cases (one confirmed and two probable), and Forest County subtracted one probable case.
The Northwest Commission has been selected as the Certified Economic Development Organization to administer the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program in Clarion, Forest, Venango and Warren counties.
Venango County commissioners on Tuesday approved a contract with the Northwest Commission to administer the CHIRP grant the county received from the federal government to provide aid to businesses in the hospitality industry.
Tionesta Health Center and Clarion County SAFE are among the local nonprofit organizations that will take part in the 2021 Bridge Builders Community Foundations Week of Giving fundraising campaign being held next week.