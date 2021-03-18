HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 13 new combined cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties.

Clarion County, the state said, reported eight new cases (three confirmed and five probable), and Venango County reported five new cases (two confirmed and three probable).

  • From staff reports

Bridge club - Winners at the Tuesday meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Rita Courson and Barb Crudo, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.

Fill dirt available from PennDOT
  • From staff reports

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's Venango County maintenance office has announced waste fill dirt will be available as crews begin springtime activities such as ditching, shoulder cutting, pipe replacement and other operations.

CCEDC opposes I-80 bridge tolls

  • From staff reports

CLARION - The Clarion County Economic Development Corp. has announced its opposition to the proposed bridge toll on the Canoe Creek bridges on Interstate 80.

  • From staff reports

Oil City TOPS - Six TOPS and five KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

Kahle Lake rehab will take 4 years
  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

SALEM TOWNSHIP - The rebuilding of the dam and spillway structures at Kahle Lake in Salem Township will take about four years and will cost about $7.5 million.