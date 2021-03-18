Venango County police departments, in cooperation with the Venango County Police Traffic Services Project, will join state police and more than 200 municipal police agencies for a targeted aggressive-driving enforcement wave beginning today through April 25.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's Venango County maintenance office has announced waste fill dirt will be available as crews begin springtime activities such as ditching, shoulder cutting, pipe replacement and other operations.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced six new combined cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties, and that Clarion County reported one new virus-related death.
The Colonel Drake Cultural Alliance, in partnership with Community Playhouse Inc., is launching a new fundraising effort that will begin with the current Bridge Builders Community Foundations' Week of Giving.
A warmer than normal winter, a season that ends on Saturday with the advent of spring, means Oil City escaped any major winter flooding this year due to the lack of ice jams on Oil Creek and the Allegheny River.