Clarion, Venango counties see rise in jobless rates

Clarion, Venango counties see rise in jobless rates

HARRISBURG - The tri-county area's December unemployment rate - for the most part - broke its downward trend as percentages in both Clarion and Venango counties rose.

According to the state Department of Labor & Industry, Clarion County's seasonally adjusted rate of 6.2% is up three-tenths of a percentage point from November and two-tenths of a percentage point above October. In December 2019, the rate was 5.7%.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Community News

Tri-county adds 43 virus cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 43 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area and one new virus-related death from Venango County.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Oil City TOPS - Eight TOPS and six KOPS attended the Jan. 27 meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

Community News

About People

  • From staff reports

103rd BIRTHDAY - Mary Pagliari of Rimersburg celebrated her 103rd birthday on Thursday, Jan. 21, with staff and family at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. After graduation from Union High School in 1936, she worked as a bookkeeper for Frank Fuhrer's clothing store in East Brady. S…

Rapp to convene public hearing on vaccine
Community News

Rapp to convene public hearing on vaccine

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - State House Health Committee Majority Chair Kathy Rapp, R-65th District, will convene a public hearing at 8 a.m. today to examine the strengths and weaknesses of COVID-19 vaccine distribution throughout the commonwealth.

Community News

New page on Venango website lists vaccine info

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Venango County has launched a new page on its website dedicated to listing places in Venango County where the coronavirus vaccine will be publicly available as well as other relevant information related to the vaccine.

Community News

ATV/OHM permits available

  • From staff reports

WARREN - Allegheny National Forest all-terrain vehicle and off-highway motorcycle (ATV/OHM) permits are now available. Permits are valid through the end of the calendar year.

Community News

Clarion panel's donation will help 20 businesses

  • From staff reports

The Pennsylvania 30 Day Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to saving jobs and supporting small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 and civil unrest crises, announced Monday that through a partnership with the Clarion County Economic Development Corp. it has received a $60,000 donation from the Clar…

Community News

Clarion County officials, hospital expand vaccine effort

  • From staff reports

Clarion County officials and Clarion Hospital have expanded their collaboration on local vaccine distribution by adding a phone number (814-297-7820) designed only to assist eligible community members in getting scheduled for the vaccine when available, according to a press release from the …

Community News

Pa. American Water offers winterizing tips

  • From staff reports

Pennsylvania American Water is urging homeowners to get "Winter Wise" this season by winterizing their homes. Freezing temperatures can damage plumbing inside and outside of the home and result in a loss of pressure or service.

Community News

National Fuel adjusts gas supply charges

  • From staff reports

ERIE -National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. has submitted to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission its quarterly adjustment charges, which decreases the monthly bill of a typical residential customer with annual usage of 100,300 cubic feet of gas by $1.17, from $70.35 to $69.18.

Rapp votes to stop 'abuse of emergency powers'
Community News

Rapp votes to stop 'abuse of emergency powers'

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - State Rep. Kathy Rapp, R-65th District, joined with legislative colleagues in advancing a proposed constitutional amendment that would empower citizens via voter referendum to decide whether to limit the governor's authority to declare extended disaster emergencies.