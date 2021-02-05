HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 26 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, along with one new virus-related death from both Venango and Clarion counties.
103rd BIRTHDAY - Mary Pagliari of Rimersburg celebrated her 103rd birthday on Thursday, Jan. 21, with staff and family at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. After graduation from Union High School in 1936, she worked as a bookkeeper for Frank Fuhrer's clothing store in East Brady. S…
HARRISBURG - State House Health Committee Majority Chair Kathy Rapp, R-65th District, will convene a public hearing at 8 a.m. today to examine the strengths and weaknesses of COVID-19 vaccine distribution throughout the commonwealth.
Venango County has launched a new page on its website dedicated to listing places in Venango County where the coronavirus vaccine will be publicly available as well as other relevant information related to the vaccine.
Clarion County officials and Clarion Hospital have expanded their collaboration on local vaccine distribution by adding a phone number (814-297-7820) designed only to assist eligible community members in getting scheduled for the vaccine when available, according to a press release from the …
The Pennsylvania 30 Day Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to saving jobs and supporting small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 and civil unrest crises, announced Monday that through a partnership with the Clarion County Economic Development Corp. it has received a $60,000 donation from the Clar…
NEW YORK (AP) - Declaring "God is on your side," a Roman Catholic cardinal, an archbishop and six other U.S. bishops issued a statement earlier this week expressing support for LGBT youths and denouncing the bullying often directed at them.
Pennsylvania American Water is urging homeowners to get "Winter Wise" this season by winterizing their homes. Freezing temperatures can damage plumbing inside and outside of the home and result in a loss of pressure or service.