The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Louise Kiser of Clarion. The article was submitted by her family.
Louise Kiser turns 90 years old today.
Louise has lived in Clarion her entire life.
She married W. Duane Kiser in 1948. Duane and Louise had 16 beautiful children. Louise has 34 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
She loves to spend time visiting with family, having family parties, watching "Jeopardy!," "Wheel of Fortune" and sports on TV, and planning the next holiday celebration.
She always puts her family's happiness ahead of her own.
Her family is forever thankful for the thousands of loads of laundry, dinners and memorable Christmas mornings she provided. This was no small task, considering how large the family is!
This day of celebration is for a a very special mother, grandma and great-grandma, who is the source of inspiration and guiding light for her entire family.
(The newspaper wants to hear your stories about men and women who will turn 90 in 2019 for our Nifty at 90 series. Share insights, some laughs, a lesson or two with us about the special person in your life whose birthday cake this year will be overwhelmed by 90 candles. We ask the written submissions not exceed 500 words, include a color photograph and be submitted a week in advance. They can be emailed to newsroom.thederrick@gmail.com.)
chNs