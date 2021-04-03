The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Ada Collett of Clarion. The article was submitted by her family.
On April 3, 1931, Willie and Velma Smith Castile welcomed a daughter, Ada, into their family after having six sons. But their baby was premature, weighing about 4 pounds. They thanked God for their daughter and fed her with a dropper and put heated bricks in her crib for heat.
100TH BIRTHDAY - Olive Gilchrist Miller will celebrate her 100th birthday Wednesday, April 21. Her family asks friends to help her remember the day by sending a card or note to her, in care of Sugar Creek Station, at 351 Causeway Drive, Franklin. Olive taught elementary school for 34 years b…
PennDOT is reminding customers to exercise caution while renewing their driver's license or vehicle registration online and to make sure they're on PennDOT's official Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov, for making these transactions.
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Justice said it has received reports that scammers are creating fraudulent COVID-19 vaccine surveys for consumers to fill out with the promise of a prize or cash at the conclusion of the survey.
Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound travel will be restricted to one lane from Exit 35 (Route 308, Clintonville) to the Venango-Mercer County line near mile post 24, starting Monday, April 12, weather permitting.
HONORED - Eric Spielman, son of Steve and Linda Spielman of Oil City, will be honored at the Pittsburgh Pirates home opener on Monday, April 9. The Pirates and other groups will recognize outstanding teachers in the region for their exceptional classroom efforts that positively impact studen…