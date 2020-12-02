Clarion's Christmas traditions adjusts to virus

Clarion County maintenance workers Bill Baughman, left, and David Blum make certain the Christmas tree in the gazebo at Veterans Park in Clarion is secure. The county broke with tradition this year and elected to not decorate the pine tree located in the opposite corner of the park. (By Randy Bartley)
CLARION - The Christmas lights are twinkling in Clarion, but the hustle and bustle in preparation of the season is missing.
Many of the traditional events have been canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes the anticipated arrival of Santa Claus. In previous years, he arrived on top of a Clarion Fire and Hose Company firetruck.
HARRISBURG - The tri-county area's unemployment rate continues to fall, with both Venango and Clarion counties showing seasonally adjusted rates for October below the averages of the statewide rate of 7.3%.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced 59 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the tri-county area, and Butler Health System said an additional virus-related death occurred Sunday at Clarion Hospital that has yet to be reported by the state.
Three individuals from Central Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, according to a post by Franklin Area School District Superintendent Mark Loucks on the district's Facebook page.
WINNERS - Nate Amon and Rick Walkeo were winners in a photography contest and fundraising project conducted by the Franklin Public Library. Community members were asked to submit photos for the contest with their entry fees being earmarked for library use. Then library patrons were allowed t…
HARRISBURG The state Department of Health on Friday announced Clarion County reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 (10 confirmed and 28 probable), Venango County reported 28 new cases (13 confirmed and 15 probable), and Forest County reported six new cases (two confirmed and four probable).