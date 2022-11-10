Clarion's United Way offers grants

The United Way of Clarion County will offer grant money to creative entrepreneurs who want to start their own business or those who operate a for-profit micro business.

The funds — up to $2,000 for each grant — will be given through the Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator Program, which is sponsored by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts and the Region 13 Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts.

Community News

Turkey Trot set for Nov. 19

  • From staff reports

A family friendly 5K Foxburg Turkey Trot will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, on the Foxburg bike trail at 40 Main St., Foxburg.

Community News

SCI Forest to hold job fair

  • From staff reports

MARIENVILLE — The state Department of Corrections (DOC) will host a job fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at SCI Forest, with the goal of filling dozens of positions for employment at that facility.

Community News

3 Venango townships vote on fire tax

  • From staff reports

Residents of three Venango County townships served by Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department voted Tuesday on a referendum that proposed an annual 1-mill fire tax for residents in those townships.

Community News

Turnout totals high across tri-county

  • From staff reports

Voter turnout was high Tuesday across the tri-county area, and Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano significantly outpolled their opponents in Republican-dominated Venango, Clarion and Forest counties.

Community News

James’ Bill on mining reclamation becomes law

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG — State Rep. R. Lee James announced his bill, which would add a member of the Coal Refuse Energy and Reclamation industry to the Mining Reclamation and Advisory Board, was signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf as Act 105 of 2022.

Community News

Area AA meetings listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.