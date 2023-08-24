Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Sligo has named Stephanie Ginnery the facility’s director of nursing and Ariel Venesky director of admissions and marketing.

Ginnery has been part of the Clarview staff for many years as she started her career there as a certified nurse’s aide while still in high school.

Clarion Community Learning Workshop finds new home after fire
Clarion Community Learning Workshop finds new home after fire

  • From staff reports

CLARION — Four months after fire destroyed PennWest-Clarion’s Community Learning Workshop, co-founders and PennWest faculty members Leah Chambers and Rich Lane located a new home for the workshop — at 622 Main St., next to Dan Smith’s Candies — and are preparing to reopen in mid-September.

About People
About People

AWARDED — Edward Jones Financial advisor Jon Williams, of Clarion, has been named to the 2023 Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-in-State ranking by Forbes/SHOOK Research. The list is made up of more than 1,460 financial advisors nationwide, all under age 40. This is the second time Wi…

Project done, Farmington road reopens

  • From staff reports

The box culvert replacement for the Tylersburg Bridge on Route 4004 (Sunny Road) in Farmington Township, Clarion County, has been completed ahead of schedule and the roadway is now open.

Franklin looking at options to fund a preschool program

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

While the Franklin School District hasn’t been approved to receive a Pennsylvania Pre-K Counts grant, Franklin superintendent Eugene Thomas said at Monday’s school board meeting the district is looking at other potential alternatives for funding a preschool program.

Overdose awareness vigil scheduled

  • From staff reports

UPMC Women’s Recovery Center, and Family Service & Children’s Aid Society will hold an Overdose Awareness Day Vigil of Hope from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, in the parking lot on the side of UPMC Magee Women’s OBGYN building at 1310 Liberty St. in Franklin.

Tionesta Indian Festival wraps up
Tionesta Indian Festival wraps up

  • Randy Bartley

The 57th Tionesta Indiana Festival concluded Sunday with a community church service, the AmVets pancake breakfast, the Neil Snerringer memorial car and motorcycle cruise-in and a volleyball tournament.

Jefferson firearms, Indian artifact show set Sept. 2

  • Randy Bartley

The Jefferson County History Center and North Fork Chapter 29 of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology will hold their annual antique firearms and Indian artifact show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.