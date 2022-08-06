Beaver Township Schools

Alumni of the Beaver Township Schools will meet for lunch at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at the Carriage Inn in Knox.

RECOGNIZED — Edward Jones Financial advisor Jon Williams, of Clarion, was named to the Forbes Next-Gen Best-in-State Wealth Advisors for 2022 by Forbes and SHOOK Research, ranking No. 34 in Pennsylvania. The list is composed of 1,000 financial advisors nationwide, all under age 40 with at le…

Presentation on old schoolhouses to be held

  • From staff reports

The Redbank Valley Historical Society will host a presentation of one-room and two-room schoolhouses of the past at their monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the History Center at the corner of Broad and Lafayette Streets in New Bethlehem.

APPOINTED — Dr. Stephanie Fiely, who has served in many administrative roles at the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville for more than 20 years, has been appointed executive director of Pitt-Titusville’s Education and Training Hub. Fiely served as the hub’s assistant executive director sin…

Penn Highlands opens Clarion facility
Penn Highlands opens Clarion facility

CLARION —Representatives from the Clarion community and Penn Highlands Healthcare participated in a ribbon-cutting at the Clarion Community Medical Building on Wednesday. The new center is located on Holiday Inn Road, Route 68.

Master Gardener course offered

  • From staff reports

The Penn State Extension Master Gardeners are accepting applications for Venango and Clarion counties’ next virtual basic training to become a Master Gardener.

Turnpike Commission approves 5% toll hike

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) has approved a 5% toll increase for 2023 for all E-ZPass and Toll By Plate customers. The new rates will take effect across the toll-highway system on Jan. 8.

JOINS TEAM — Board Certified Orthopedic Surgeon Charley Gates MD, will join the team at Titusville Area Hospital. Dr. Gates received his medical degree and completed his residency at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. Dr. Gates worked in New York before returning to his home st…

National Night Out observed
National Night Out observed

National Night Out, an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie, was observed at various locations locally in Franklin, Clarion and Oil City on Tuesday evening.

Casey's statement
Casey's statement

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Bob Casey, D-Pa., released the following statement after al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed by a U.S. drone strike.